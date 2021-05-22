WATCH: Pokemon TCG Scalpers Fight Over Cards at Walmart

✖

Pokemon cards are really hot right now on the reseller market. In fact, alongside the PS5, Pokemon cards are the premier item scalpers are chasing. Not only does this mean normal customers and Pokemon fans can't buy Pokemon cards, but scalpers are showing up to stores and literally fighting each other over stock. The result are scenes that look like they were pulled straight from the Internet's best Black Friday shopping compilation.

Responding to this, retailers all over the world have begun to stop selling Pokemon cards. One of these retailers is Walmart, who began to pull the product from shelves earlier this month due to the commotion they were causing and the crowds they were producing in the middle of a pandemic. However, not every Walmart store has pulled the product, as you can see in the video below.

Across Instagram, Twiter, and Reddit, a new video showing scalpers race and fight each other over Pokemon cards has been making the rounds. There aren't any fists thrown or blood spilled, but the whole sequence of events is absurd to say the least.

Got this video from Instagram from @tcg_grassi and wanted to bring it to Twitter. This shit is unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/ELYSDR2Cc5 — Big B Cards (@bigbcards30) May 21, 2021

As alluded to, Pokemon cards aren't the only products causing scalper stampedes. Baseball and NBA cards have been causing similar scenes. And of course, the PS5 has been causing virtual stampedes every time a new restock drops online. Quite simply, it's never been a more profitable time to be a scalper.

It's worth noting the video above is an extreme example. While Pokemon cards are drawing lines and eager scalpers across the world, it doesn't usually play out like this. At the same time, this isn't the first of these videos to make the rounds in recent weeks and it won't be the last.

