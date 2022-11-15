Pokemon TCG Live Beta Now Available

The long-awaited beta for Pokemon TCG Live has finally been released globally, allowing users around the world to play the Pokemon Trading Card Game on their desktop and mobile devices. Earlier this month, The Pokemon Company confirmed that the beta would see release before the end of November, but fans could hardly be blamed for skepticism given the many delays Pokemon TCG Live has seen! Thankfully, that's all at an end and players can finally play against one another online. Readers interested in downloading the beta can do so on PC, Mac, iOS, and Android devices right here.

While all those options are great, the game's absence on Nintendo Switch is a bit surprising! After all, the console plays host to a plethora of Pokemon games, including titles like Pokemon Unite. It's possible Pokemon TCG Live could come to the platform in the future, but for now, Pokemon fans will have to settle for the version on mobile and desktop. It's worth noting that Pokemon TCG Live marks the first time that users have had the chance to play the game on mobile devices, which could make it much easier to find people to play against.

As its name implies, Pokemon TCG Live allows players to build digital decks and compete against others online. Players can build those decks by participating in daily quests or trading in crystals they've earned. Current Pokemon card collectors can also redeem the digital codes found inside physical booster packs. It's definitely a neat incentive to get collectors to try the digital version of the card game!

The Pokemon Company will update the app over time with new decks and more content. Hopefully the game will see a steady stream of updates to encourage players to keep at it! The Pokemon TCG has been going strong for more than 25 years, and Pokemon TCG Live should be the perfect way for newcomers to discover the game's mechanics, or for older fans to rediscover the game.

