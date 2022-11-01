Pokemon TCG Live Beta Could Be Fully Available Soon

The beta for Pokemon TCG Live could be made available in all territories in the near future. In a new comment on Pokemon's official community forums, The Pokemon Company confirmed that it plans "to expand the beta Globally by the end of November." That's very good news for fans that have been waiting patiently for its release, though a more specific date has yet to be revealed. The beta has already been made available in a number of other markets, but Pokemon fans in the United States have not had the opportunity to participate.

Pokemon TCG Live was actually supposed to release in 2021, but was delayed nearly one year ago. The app will allow users to play the Pokemon Trading Card Game on desktop as well as mobile devices. This will mark the first time that the Pokemon TCG is playable on mobile devices, which could add a lot more potential players than before! While Pokemon TCG Live would seem like a no-brainer on Nintendo Switch, there have been no plans announced for the platform. Hopefully The Pokemon Company will rectify that at some point in the future, but for now fans will just have to settle for PC and mobile.

The Pokemon Trading Card Game first released in Japan in 1996, before coming to the U.S. in early 1999. The TCG played a huge role in the success of Pokemon as a franchise, and continues to entertain audiences around the globe. The last few years have seen a massive surge in popularity for Pokemon cards, with huge interest in older expansions as well as newer cards. It remains to be seen whether Pokemon TCG Live can expand interest in the game even further, but it could help introduce newcomers to the game's mechanics, while also encouraging them to purchase the physical cards; each pack of modern Pokemon cards comes with a code that can be redeemed in Pokemon TCG Live, just as they did for Pokemon TCG Online.

