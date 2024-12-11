Pokémon TCG: Paradox Fury Premium Collection Gets a Massive Deal

When you buy through our links, Comicbook may earn an affiliate commission. Pokémon TCG: Paradox Fury Premium Collection is a 2024 holiday release that’s exclusive to Amazon. If you haven’t picked it up yet, now would be the time as the price has plummeted to $49.77, which is 27% off list and an all-time low. Not surprisingly, it appears to be selling like crazy, so grab one here on Amazon with the discount while it lasts. Additional details about the set can be found below.

The Pokémon TCG: Paradox Fury Premium Collection will include 3 promo cards featuring Walking Wake ex, Raging Bolt ex, and Gouging Fire ex as well as 1 oversize promo card featuring Raging Bolt ex, 7 Pokémon TCG booster packs and 1 magnetic 3-card holder with base. After you add it to your cart, you might want to check out Amazon’s collection of the most gifted booster packs for the holiday season to see if there’s anything else you can check off your list.

Pokémon TCG: Paradox Fury Premium Collection

From the official description: “Blast from the Past with Ancient Pokémon ex! Three Paradox Pokémon arrive in our era from a bygone time, prepared for a fantastical battle previously unimagined. But wait, there’s something familiar about seeing these three together… In this Premium Collection, you’re welcomed by the archaic attitudes of Walking Wake, Raging Bolt, and Gouging Fire as Pokémon ex, as well as an additional oversize version of Raging Bolt ex, suitable for display. Plus, you’ll find 7 Pokémon TCG booster packs and a magnetic 3-card holder with a base to keep your favorite cards safe.”

