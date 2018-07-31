Pokemon Trading Card Game Gets Awesome New PokeBall Tins

For those trainers that “gotta catch ’em all” in style, you’re in luck! Pokemon is getting special edition PokeBall tins to keep those treasured cards safe while getting one step closer to be an IRL trainer.

We don’t know much about the new tins at this time other than they will be available pretty much everywhere: America, Europe, and internationally on November 16th. They will also come with three booster backs and a coin. We’re assuming that the tins will be made out of aluminum, as they have been in the past. There will also be standalone versions of the Poke Ball and the Quick Ball, so players can have their pick of what they want to include in their experience.

Want to try your hand online? Here’s what you need to know about the official Pokemon trading card game that’s available online:

Free to download, free to play, online version of the Pokémon Trading Card Game!

Guest Mode allows you to get a taste of the excitement in store!

Log in to the game with your free Pokémon Trainer Club account from Pokemon.com to save your progress!

Start playing right away with four free online theme decks!

Playable on PC, Mac, iPad Air and iPad mini with Retina display, and Android tablets!

A wide selection of options allows you to play at your own pace!

Brush up on your skills while battling against computer-controlled opponents in the Trainer Challenge!

Test your skills against your friends or challenge random players from around the world in Versus Mode!

Tournament Mode allows you to compete against players from around the world for a chance to earn cool rewards!

Use your favorite Pokémon TCG theme deck, or build a custom deck using the Unlimited or Standard deck construction formats!

Complete Daily Challenges to earn booster packs, Trainer Tokens, and more!

Earn Trainer Tokens at Pokemon.com or in the Pokémon TCG Online, and redeem them in the Shop for booster packs, theme decks, and cool gameplay accessories!

Unlock free booster packs by defeating computer-controlled opponents in the Trainer Challenge!

Redeem code cards found in specially marked Pokémon TCG products to unlock online booster packs, theme decks, or promo cards!

You can learn more about the TCG right here on the official website. As far as when the tins release, we expect they will be available at local retailers such as GameStop, Target, and more as they have been in the past.