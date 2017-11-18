Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon: How to Get Magearna

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon players can still get their hands on the Mythical Pokemon Magearna.

Magearna was last year’s Mythical Pokemon, a special kind of Pokemon that can’t be caught in the wild or obtained via an in-game trade. Instead, the Pokemon Company gives these Mythical Pokemon away via special distributions or codes.

Magearna is a Steel/Fairy Pokemon that was created by a scientist hundreds of years ago. It has the special ability Soul-Heart, which boosts its Special Attack whenever another Pokemon faints in battle.

To help promote Pokemon Sun and Moon‘s new QR Scanning feature, the Pokemon Company distributed Magearna via a special QR code. Players could scan in the code and then pick up Magearna after they beat the game’s Elite Four. Unlike most codes, the QR code didn’t have an expiration date, so any player could get Magearna just for beating the game.

Luckily, Magearna’s QR Code still works in Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon, so players can still use it unlock the Mythical Pokemon in the new game.

All you need to do is complete the main story by beating the Elite 4 and then scan one of the codes below into the QR Scanner. Then, you need to go to Hau’oli City and find the Antiquities of the Ages shop and talk to the deliveryman there. He’ll give you Magearna, which is carrying a special Gold Bottle Cap that can be used to boost a Pokemon’s IV stats.

Players who live in North America can unlock Magearna by using the code below:

Players in Europe will need to use this code to unlock Magearna:

The code will work anytime, but don’t forget to use it after you become champion of the Alola Region!