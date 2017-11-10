Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Adds an Adorable and Terrifying New Z-Move

The Pokemon Company just released a new teaser trailer that showed off Mimikyu’s hilarious and creepy Z-Move “Let’s Snuggle Forever.”

Mimikyu is a unique Ghost/Fairy-Type Pokemon that wears a battered costume of Pikachu over its true form. In the games, Mimikyu wears the costume because it wants to be loved just like the popular mascot of the Pokemon franchise. The Pokemon anime tweaked that origin to make Mimikyu a hateful and spiteful creature that wears a Pikachu costume as a sign of its contempt and hatred for Pikachu.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Let’s Snuggle Forever

Z-Moves are a new mechanic in Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon that lets players unleash a supercharged attack once per battle. Pokemon need to carry a Z-Crystal in order to use a Z-Move, but that’s the only requirement to use these devastating attacks in the game.

The new Z-Move can only be used by a Mimikyu that knows the move Play Rough. When “Let’s Snuggle Forever” is activated, Mimikyu darts around its opponent to unnerve it and then covers the enemy Pokemon with its costume. After Mimikyu’s trainer gives a sadistic thumbs up, Mimikyu proceeds to forcibly snuggle its opponent into submission.

It doesn’t appear that Mimikyu’s Z-Move has any other effects besides doling out a ton of cuddly and disturbing damage.

Mimikyu is the fourth Alolan Pokemon to get a new Z-Move in Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon. Necrozma was revealed to have multiple new Z-Moves, while both Lycanroc and Kommo-o also have exclusive Z-Moves in the game.

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon comes out on November 17th.

