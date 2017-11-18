There’s a Dark Secret Hidden in Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon‘s new Ultra Space is even darker than players originally thought.

One of the new features of Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon is an expanded ability to travel through Ultra Space to battle and capture Ultra Beasts, Legendary Pokemon, and other powerful Pokemon. It’s heavily implied that the areas found in Ultra Space are alternate worlds, places where people and Pokemon didn’t get along as well as they do in the worlds of the main games.

Players can travel to a place called “Ultra Ruin” in Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon to catch a Guzzlord – a powerful Ultra Beast that consumes everything in its path. But the creepiest part about the Ultra Ruin is that it’s almost definitely a post-apocalyptic version of Hau’oli City, the main city in the Alola Region.

The theme music for the Ultra Ruin is Hau’oli City’s theme music played in reverse, and there’s lots of references that the place was once a large, populated city with a power plant and a large beach, both of which are features in Hau’oli City.

The power plant might actually be reason why Guzzlord destroyed Hau’oli City and is feasting on its ruins. The area’s sole human resident mentions that his grandparents hated the power plant and burned posters that used to hang in the city that mentioned the energy company. Pokemon fans theorize that Guzzlord was originally an Alolan Grimer or Muk that mutated due to some sort of disaster that happened at the power plant.

Whatever destroyed the Ultra Ruins was so powerful, it forced humanity to flee into outer space, abandoning Earth to the insatiable Guzzlord.

The Ultra Ruins are just the latest proof that the Pokemon franchise is a lot darker and more dangerous than a normal kid’s game.

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon is available in stores now.