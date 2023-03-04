Pokemon Unite Confirms 2 New Pokemon

Two more Pokemon have been confirmed for Pokemon Unite with Lapras and Goodra set to join the game in the future following their brief stint on the game's test servers. Socials for Pokemon Unite officially revealed the new Pokemon this week with in-game versions of the Pokemon shown off and dates set for their arrival. Goodra will come to the game first in March, the Pokemon Unite socials said, with Lapras said to follow afterwards in April. Specific release times haven't been announced, though we do know a bit about what the two Pokemon can do thanks to info gathered from their time on the test servers.

A tweet from the Japanese Pokemon Unite account confirmed the plans to add the two Pokemon to the game and told players to stay tuned for more info. Of course, since they were playable first on the test servers, we don't have to wait for the most pressing info: What can Lapras and Goodra actually do in Pokemon Unite?

Pokemon Unite: Goodra

Goodra is a melee Defender in Pokemon Unite, info from the test servers indicates, and will evolve from Goomy into Sliggoo into Goodra. Its passive causes Goodra to leave behind a damaging, slowing trail of slime when Goodra takes damage, and heading to the grass will allow it to restore health for a brief time before that portion of the ability goes on cooldown.

Different attacks learned as it levels up include Bubble, Dragon Pulse, and Acid Spray among others. Its Unite ability, Right as Rain, restores HP while also boosting basic attacks.

Pokemon Unite: Lapras

As for Lapras, this Pokemon will also be a Defender in Pokemon Unite, though it'll be a ranged Pokemon. The Pokemon's passive, Shell Armor, is said to reduce damage from single attacks that exceed a set percentage of the character's max HP, so Lapras will mitigate the big hits from enemies. Its basic attacks also have the effect of restoring health every few hits, and it'll learn things like its signature Perish Song and Ice Beam as it levels up.

Its Unite move, Lapras Express, plays off of Lapras' frequent role as a ferry by making the Pokemon crash forward on a wave that throws up the first enemy hit. If Lapras rides the wave by an ally, one Pokemon can join to jump on Lapras' back to hitch a ride.

All of this comes from test server info, however, so things could change between now and when the Pokemon are actually released. Look out for official info soon along with gameplay showing them off in greater detail.