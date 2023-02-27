Pokemon Unite: How to Get Zacian Free

In celebration of Pokemon Day, Pokemon Unite has officially added Zacian to the game, and its license can be acquired without spending any Aeos coins or Aeos gems! Instead, players must use coins obtained through a new event called "Adventure in Zacian's Weald." The event is live right now and will last through Sunday, March 26th, at 4:59 p.m. PDT. During the event, players advance through different squares on a board by rolling dice, which are acquired through logging in each day "and other means." As they advance through the squares, players will be tasked with completing missions to gain coins to unlock Zacian.

A character spotlight trailer featuring Zacian can be found below.

In addition to offering Zacian's Unite License for free, Pokemon Unite is also offering a free gold Zacian Pokémon boost emblem, which The Pokemon Company cryptically notes "has useful effects in battle." While players will have to put in some effort to obtain Zacian, the boost emblem is actually much easier to snag; players must only put in the gift code POKEMONDAY to obtain it. Players should note that this item can only be redeemed through the end of the Adventure in Zacian's Weald event on March 26th. Of course, both of these options are free in both the Nintendo Switch version of Pokemon Unite, as well as the mobile versions.

First introduced in Pokemon Sword and Shield, Zacian is one of the two Legendary Pokemon that appears on the game's cover art. Alongside Zamazenta, the two Pokemon also played a major role in the narrative for the eighth Pokemon generation. Naturally, the Galar Pokemon will use its trusty sword in combat in Pokemon Unite, with Slash at Level 1 and 3, and Sacred Sword at Level 5. According to The Pokemon Company, Zacian is strong against Zoroark, but weak against Delphox, so players will want to keep that in mind once they have unlocked its Unite License.

Are you looking forward to playing as Zacian in Pokemon Unite? What did you think of this year's Pokemon Day announcements? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!