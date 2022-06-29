Pokemon Unite Leak Teases Surprising Addition to Roster

A new Pokemon Unite leak claims that a surprising Pokemon will join the game's roster in the near future. The dataminer ElChicoEevee, who has correctly identified Pokemon Unite roster additions in the past, claims that Buzzwole and Glaceon will be the next Pokemon added to the game. Buzzwole was first introduced in Pokemon Sun and Moon as an Ultra Beast, a collection of Legendary Pokemon who hailed from an alternate dimension ravaged by Necrozma. A moveset provided by ElChicoEevee claims that Buzzwole will be a physical attacker who also has several moves designed to leech HP from opponents, which makes sense as Buzzwole is literally a muscular mosquito. Buzzwole will also have a "muscle gauge" that factors into some of its moves.

Meanwhile, Glaceon's main gimmick will involve the generation and expenditure of ice crystals, which will power its Ice-type moves. Glaceon can also create "ice zones" that will slow any opposing Pokemon that enters the area.

The two Pokemon are both surprising in their own ways. Buzzwole would be the first Ultra Beast introduced to Pokemon Unite and would be the first playable Legendary (or Legendary-adjacent Pokemon depending on how you classify it) Pokemon available on the main roster. Glaceon would be the third Eevee evolution added to Pokemon Unite, following the additions of Sylveon and Espeon. No formal announcement has been made about either Pokemon, but we can expect these Pokemon to come out in July/August.

Pokemon Unite is a MOBA-style free-to-play game featuring 5v5 team battles. Players control a single Pokemon and level it up by defeating wild Pokemon and opponents. Players also collect Aeos Energy from wild Pokemon and try to score goals on their opponent's side. While the game is missing several features from traditional Pokemon games (such as type advantages), it's still a fun blend of MOBA-style tactics and classic Pokemon. While the game is free-to-play, players have to purchase Unite Licenses from the in-game store in order to use those Pokemon in matches. Unite Licenses can be purchased either using Aeos Coins, an in-game currency earned by playing matches, or using a premium currency purchased with real-world money.

Pokemon Unite is currently free-to-play on Nintendo Switch and mobile devices. Individual Pokemon can be purchased through the in-game store.