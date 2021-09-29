Pokemon Unite’s Newest Pokemon is Live

Pokemon Unite has added a new Pokemon. The game’s newest update has formally added Mamoswine as its newest Pokemon. Mamoswine is classified as a Melee Defender and has several moves and effects that freeze opposing Pokemon and also moves those Pokemon around the battlefield. Mamoswine has high Endurance but mediocre Offense, Mobility, and Support, and has a low Scoring stat. Mamoswine can be purchased for 8,000 Aeos Coins or 460 Aeos Gems from the in-game store.

Mamoswine’s builds center around freezing opponents and moving them around against their will. Mamoswine’s base attacks are Ice Shard, a multi-hit ice attack that freezes an opponent if all three attacks hit. and Tackle, a rush attack that deals damage and throws the opponent away. Ice Shard upgrades to Icicle Crash, a move that drops icicles that linger for a period of time and can potentially create a patch of ice that speeds up ally Pokemon when they run through it, or Ice Fang, a move that throws a nearby Pokemon and leaving them frozen. Tackle upgrades into High Horsepower, an upgraded rush move that shoves an opponent and has an area of effect, or Earthquake, an area of effect attack that draws in Pokemon it hits. Notably, High Horsepower seems to be sync better with both Ice Fang and Icicle Crash, making it a seemingly better move to choose.

Mamoswine’s Unite Move is Mammoth Mash, a move that deals damage in an area of effect, slows opponent Pokemon and tosses them at the end of the move.

Mamoswine also has the Thick Fat ability, which decreases an opponent Pokemon’s goal-scoring speed if Mamoswine creates a freezing area of effect in an ally goal zone. That passive ability alone should provide a big boost to defense in critical moments of the game.

From the chatter we’ve seen online, Mamoswine still needs a bit of balancing. Players have complained that the Pokemon is relatively slow and doesn’t seem to ramp up in comparison to other Pokemon as they level up. These complaints will likely be addressed in a future balance patch.

Pokemon Unite is available now as a free-to-download game on the Nintendo Switch and mobile devices.