Pokemon Unite Announced for Nintendo Switch and Mobile Devices

The Pokemon Company and TenCent have announced a new MOBA-style Pokemon game called Pokemon Unite. The new game will let players control a single Pokemon in a 5x5 real-time team battle. The set-up is similar to other MOBA games, with players scoring points by reaching goals and leveling up their Pokemon as they advance towards certain goal points. One notable difference is that players score points by catching wild Pokemon and then depositing them at one of the goal points. Players can destroy their opponent's goals to make scoring more difficult, and players who are knocked out will also return after a short reset period. The new game will also feature cross-platform support on the Nintendo Switch, mobile devices, and platforms.

Pokemon Unite will also feature familiar mechanics, such as Pokemon evolving in the middle of a match. However, the game will also skip on type advantages, and will feature special moves like "Unite Moves" that act as combo moves with multiple Pokemon combining their attacks.

The Pokemon Company and TenCent made the announcement during an 11-minute "Pokemon Presents" video which featured a first look at gameplay and some of the game's features. Players can choose from Pokemon like Pikachu, Machamp, Talonflame, Venusaur, Charizard, or Blastoise, and more Pokemon will likely be added as the game continues. While many fans were disappointed that the Pokemon Presents didn't feature a new main series Pokemon game, MOBA games like Arena of Valor and League of Legends remain extremely popular in certain parts of the world. For instance, Arena of Valor, which is made by the developer of Pokemon Unite, is one of the most downloaded apps of all time as well as one of the highest grossest games of all time.

You can check out some gameplay footage below:

You may think you know Pokémon...but you’ve never seen a battle like this! Experience exciting 5-on-5 matches in #PokemonUNITE, a new strategic team battle game for Nintendo Switch and mobile devices! Here’s your first look at some gameplay footage 👀 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/mgJLjZYKC7 — Pokémon (@Pokemon) June 24, 2020

No release date was given for Pokemon Unite.

