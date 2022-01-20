Massive Pokemon Unite Update Makes a Ton of Character Changes

Today, Pokemon Unite developer TiMi Studio Group released version 1.4.1.2 of the game on Nintendo Switch and mobile devices. As far as updates go, this one is on the hefty size, offering a ton of changes. This version has some standard bug fixes and shop updates, but players will be interested to know that a ton of changes have been made to the game’s playable Pokemon. Not every Pokemon will see an impact, but a lot will, including Dragonite, Charizard, Lucario, and more. Full patch notes from the game’s official website can be found below:

Update Details

Bug Fixes

Spec Changes

Text Fixes

Shop Updates

If the app has not been updated on your device, please restart the app to apply this update.

Changes have been made to some Pokémon stats and moves to adjust the balance of Unite Battles.

Details

Dragonite: Basic Attack

Range decreased.

Dragonite: Hyper Beam

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.

Dragonite: Extreme Speed

Range increased.

Cooldown reduced.

Bug Fixes.

Dragonite: Unite Move: Draco Impact

Increased the amount by which the Unite Move gauge decreases

Tsareena: Basic Attack

Basic attack speed increased.

Tsareena: Triple Axel

Effects on the user weakened.

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.

Tsareena: Stomp

HP restoration increased.

Tsareena: Grassy Glide

Removed the effect that reduced an opponent’s speed when they were hit with the move.

Cooldown lengthened.

Talonflame: Fly

When this move hits a Pokémon on the opposing team, the cooldown will be reduced.

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.

Cooldown lengthened.

Talonflame: Aerial Ace

When this move hits, Talonflame will regain some HP. Additionally,if the opponent is knocked out after using Brave Bird through AerialAce, Aerial Ace’s cooldown will immediately jump to zero.

Controls adjusted.

Lucario: Meteor Mash

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.

Effects on opposing Pokémon weakened.

Lucario: Extreme Speed

HP restoration decreased.

Lucario: Close Combat

Move Upgrade

Lucario: Power-Up Punch

Fixed an issue where Meteor Mash wouldn’t hit an opponent if used directly after using Power-Up Punch.

Charizard: Basic Attack

This move’s movement speed decrease has been weakened.

Charizard: Flamethrower

This move can now be used while moving.

Charizard: Fire Blast

This move can now be used while moving.

Charizard: Unite Move: Seismic Slam

Range increased.

Decidueye:

After level 7, the amount of HP regained when using a Basic Attack has been increased.

Decidueye: Spirit Shackle

Increased the maximum number of uses that can be kept in reserve for this move to 3.

Fixed an issue where the next Spirit Shackle’s damage was powered upregardless of whether it was charged when player canceled the SpiritShackle’s charge.

Decidueye: Razor Leaf

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Decidueye: Leaf Storm

Area of effect increased.

Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened.

Controls adjusted.

Decidueye: Unite Move: Nock Nock

Controls adjusted.

Machamp

After level 7, the amount of HP regained when using a Basic Attack has been increased.

Machamp: Karate Chop

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Machamp: Dynamic Punch

Range increased.

Machamp: Submission

It will trigger the damage and move effects even if the opponent Pokemon isn’t hindered.

Gengar: Hex

Level at which move is learned changed to 5.

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.

Gengar: Dream Eater

Level at which move is learned changed to 5.

If the opponent is knocked out, this move’s cooldown will be shorter.

Gengar: Hex+

Level at which move is learned changed to 11.

Gengar: Dream Eater+

Level at which move is learned changed to 11.

Gengar: Sludge Bomb

Level at which move is learned changed to 7.

Gengar: Shadow Ball

Level at which move is learned changed to 7.

Gengar: Sludge Bomb+

Level at which move is learned changed to 13.

Gengar: Shadow Ball+

Level at which move is learned changed to 13.

Zeraora: Volt Absorb

Fixed an issue where after Zeraora was knocked out and respawned, Volt Absorb’s effect was still active.

Zeraora: Wild Charge

Fixed an issue where the increase in the number of Spark attacks was canceled by Full Heal.

Garchomp: Dig

Changed to Has the user burrow underground and move quickly in thedesignated direction, jumping out when it comes in contact with anopposing Pokémon or when it has traveled the maximum distance. This jumpdeals damage to opposing Pokémon in the area of effect and throws them.Using this move increases the user’s Defense and Sp. Def for a shorttime.

Garchomp: Dig+

Changed to Upgrade: Increases the length of time opposing Pokémon are thrown when the user jumps out from underground.

Garchomp: Earthquake

Changed to Has the user jump high into the air and crash forcefullyto the ground, dealing damage over time to opposing Pokémon in the areaof effect and decreasing their movement speed for a short time.

Garchomp: Earthquake+

Changed to Upgrade: For a short time, further decreases the movementspeed of opposing Pokémon that are in the move’s area of effect andespecially close to the user.

Garchomp: Dragon Rush

Changed to Has the user back up to create distance before diving toattack in the designated direction, shoving opposing Pokémon. The usercan use Dragon Claw while creating distance at the beginning of thismove to create a combo attack, which strengthens Dragon Claw’s effectthat decreases the opposing Pokémon’s movement speed.

This move reduces the damage the user receives while using it.

Garchomp: Dragon Rush+

Changed to Upgrade: The user becomes immune to hindrances while using this move.

Garchomp: Dragon Claw

Changed to Has the user attack twice in front of itself using itsclaws. The first attack deals damage to opposing Pokémon and then throwsthem. The second deals increased damage and decreases the movementspeed of the opposing Pokémon for a short time.

X Attack

Changed to Increases the Pokémon’s Attack, Sp. Atk, and basic attack speed for a short time.

Slow Smoke

Changed to Creates a cloud of smoke that greatly decreases themovement speed and basic attack speed of opposing Pokémon for a shorttime.

Effect strengthened.

Effect duration lengthened.

Fluffy Tail

Fixed an issue that it could be used for other than wild Pokemon.

Hopefully, all of these changes will balance Pokemon Unite for the better! It might take a little adjustment for some players, but if it makes the game more competitive, then it should be worth it. For now, players will just have to check it out and decide for themselves.

Pokemon Unite is currently available on Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android devices. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

