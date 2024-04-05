Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Gives Away Free Paradox Pokemon for One Weekend Only

The Pokemon Company has given out quite a few Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gifts by now considering how the games have been out for nearly a year and a half now, and this weekend, another giveaway is happening. This latest one is again tied to the competitive Pokemon scene, and when we say it's available this weekend, that really means this weekend only. So long as you input the new code that's been distributed by The Pokemon Company by April 8th, you can get your hands on a free Paradox Pokemon by claiming a Level 50 Iron Hands.

Some Pokemon giveaways are spontaneous, but this Iron Hands freebie was one The Pokemon Company advertised previously to drive attention towards its competitive Pokemon scene. The Iron Hands that's being given away is one owned by Marco Silva, a player who "claimed victory in the Masters Division at this year's Latin America International Championships." As such, it comes to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players basically ready to fit right into whatever competitive team you might be putting together.

"Marco Silva claimed victory in the Masters Division at this year's Latin America International Championships (LAIC), and Iron Hands was a core member of his team!" Tune into the stream or look for the password on our social channels once the event kicks off, then go to the Mystery Gift feature in your game and enter the password to receive a Pokémon with the same moves and stats as Marco's-you can even add it to your next competitive team!"

Free Iron Hands Code for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Like any good Pokemon freebie, the code for this free Iron Hands made its away onto socials pretty quickly after the giveaway started so that those who didn't tune into the stream could claim it. Below is the code for this free Iron Hands as well as its stats so that you can see what to expect from it once it's claimed:

Iron Hands Code : FAKE0UTEU1C

: FAKE0UTEU1C Poke Ball : Cherish Ball

: Cherish Ball Level : 50

: 50 Tera Type : Water

: Water Original Trainer : Marco

: Marco Nature : Adamant

: Adamant Ability : Quark Drive

: Quark Drive Held Item : Assault Vest

: Assault Vest Moves: Drain Punch, Volt Switch, Wild Charge, Fake Out

But again, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players only have so long to redeem the code for this Iron Hands and claim it. Some Mystery Gifts and other distributions stick around for a long while, but this one will end at exactly 4:59 p.m. PDT on April 8th, so claim it while you can.

To do so, you need only to head into the "Poke Portal" menu in either Pokemon Scarlet or Violet and then into the "Mystery Gift" option. Entering the code once you're there will net you this Iron Hands.