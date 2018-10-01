Pokemon Announces Mythical Pokemon Zeraora Distribution Details

Pokemon fans will be able to get the Mythical Pokemon Zeraora in the United States beginning later this month.

Nintendo announced that the Mythical Electric-Type Pokemon would be available at GameStop from October 19th through November 9th. Players will need to get a code from GameStop and then enter it into their copy of Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon to unlock the powerful and fast Zeraora.

Zeraora, featured in the #PokemonTCG: Sun & Moon—Lost Thunder expansion, will soon be available for your #PokemonUltraSunMoon game! 🌩️ US Trainers, head to @GameStop October 19 to November 9 to add this mighty Mythical Pokémon to your game. //t.co/JGNgAnm8xI pic.twitter.com/va4pOByora — Pokémon (@Pokemon) October 1, 2018

Zeraora is a cat-like Pokemon that uses stored electricity to charge its attacks and claws. Zeraora’s paws can actually create a magnetic field, which Zeraora can use to fly or levitate. Zeraora is also the only Pokemon to use the move Plasma Fists, which deals damage and turns all Normal-Type moves into Electric-Type moves.

In addition to making its video game debut in Pokemon: Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon, Zeraora is also a featured Pokemon in Pokemon the Move: The Power of Us, which comes out in the United States later this month. Interestingly, the game distribution will take place before the release of the movie in the United States. Fathom Events will screen the new Pokemon movie in select theaters November 24th, November 26th, November 28th, and December 1st.

The new Pokemon will also make an appearance as a featured card in the “Lost Thunder” expansion of the Pokemon Trading Card Game. The new card comes with a handy ability that allows for free retreats as long as they have a Lightning energy attached, and a GX ability that allows a player to instantly recycle and re-distribute five energy cards from a player’s discard pile.