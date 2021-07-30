Pokimane Slams Sexist Fan in Viral Twitch Clip

✖

Being a popular female on the Internet, Twitch streamer Imane "Pokimane" Anys has to deal with a lot of sexist nonsense, including from her own viewers and donators. During a recent stream, one viewer attempted to guilt the streamer into reversing their ban after they made some repulsive comments. As you would expect, this didn't work. Rather, Pokimane took the opportunity to slam the twitch viewer and their behavior.

To understand the situation, you have to go back to 2008 when a World of Warcraft team played under a name that targeted and harassed Rumay "Hafu" Wang, another popular Twitch streamer. According to Hafu -- who brought up the incident in light of the spotlight that has been put on the work culture of Activision Blizzard -- it was all swept under the rug at the time, by, you guessed it, Activision Blizzard.

On Twitter, and during a recent stream, Pokimane brought up this incident and expressed her disgust that it was allowed to happen. As Pokimane talked about all of this, one of her viewers was banned. Rather than leave like their ban suggested they should, the viewer threatened to unsubscribe if the decision wasn't reversed. This prompted Pokimane to view the user's chat log, which in turn revealed them referring to 17-year-old Hafu as "hot" and downplaying what the aforementioned WoW team did. As you would expect, this didn't sit well with Pokimane.

“You are exactly the kind of person that we don’t want in my community or in the greater gaming community at all," said Pokimane. “It is not 'just a joke' to call someone who’s underage hot and justify the fact that people are saying they were going to sexually assault them. Also, it’s not okay to instead of apologizing for your s****y comments, to instead try and flip it and call me or my mods 'boring' for ‘not getting the joke.’ You are so oblivious to your own problems, it’s painful.”

Pokimane continued:

“You think I give a f**k about your 2 dollar sub? You think that’s going to make me think that what you’re saying is ok?” Poki continued. “I hope you get banned off this whole platform my guy.”

Unfortunately, if you follow any female Twitch streamer, you'll know they deal with this type of codswallop regularly. That said, Pokimane has never shied away from calling it out when she sees it happen, and this time was no exception.