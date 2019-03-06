These Popular Board Games are Super Cheap Right Now

We’re living in a golden age for board games, and a collection of some of the best selling options are at or very near all-time low prices at the moment. All of the games are available via Walmart via the links below, and keep in mind that 2-day shipping is free on orders of $35 or more. You can also order online for free store pickup.

• Monopoly: Fortnite Edition ($8.99 – 55% off)

• Connect 4 ($6.80 – 28% off)

• Azul: ($26.49 – 34% off)

• Arkham Horror: The Card Game ($24.99 – 37% off)

• Disney: Villainous ($29.37 – 28% off)

• Monopoly: Cheaters Edition ($11.91 – 30% off)

Videos by ComicBook.com

Note that Arkham Horror, and Azul are ranked #20, and #37 respectively on Board Game Geek’s global ranking, so this is a great opportunity to pick up some of the best board games on the planet at a big discount.

Now, if you want to go for the #1 board game on the planet, Gloomhaven is available on Amazon for $103.31 (26% off) which is not far off an all-time low.

Not only that, the removable sticker set is on sale for $9.29 (28% off). It contains “a replacement for every map, achievement, and enhancement sticker in the core game, and also includes replacement seals for character boxes, secret envelopes, and the town records book.” You can even pre-order the Forgotten Circles expansion with shipping slated for April 15th. It includes 20 new scenarios that take place after the original Gloomhaven campaign. The expansion is covered by Amazon’s pre-order price guarantee, so you won’t be charged until it ships and you’ll automatically get any discounts that occur between the time that you order and the release date. The official description for the game is available below.

“Gloomhaven is a game of Euro-inspired tactical combat in a persistent world of shifting motives. Players will take on the role of a wandering adventurer with their own special set of skills and their own reasons for travelling to this dark corner of the world. Players must work together out of necessity to clear out menacing dungeons and forgotten ruins. In the process they will enhance their abilities with experience and loot, discover new locations to explore and plunder, and expand an ever-branching story fueled by the decisions they make. This is a legacy game with a persistent and changing world that is ideally played over many game sessions. After a scenario, players will make decisions on what to do, which will determine how the story continues, kind of like a “Choose Your Own Adventure” book. Playing through a scenario is a cooperative affair where players will fight against automated monsters using an innovative card system to determine the order of play and what a player does on their turn.“

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.