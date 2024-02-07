WWE 2K24 Announces Boxing Legend Muhammad Ali Is Joining Roster

Today, developer 2K Games gave fans their first look at gameplay in WWE 2K24. That included a brief look at several of the legendary wrestlers who are joining the roster. WWE 2K24 is promising over 200 wrestlers this year, so that roster is eventually going to be bursting at the seams. Today's initial drop featured several wrestlers you'd expect like Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker, and a few others, but at the very end, the WWE 2K24 team threw fans with a curveball. It revealed that legendary boxer Muhammad Ali is joining the roster this year as a brand-new Legend.

Muhammad Ali Joins WWE 2K24

Newer fans of the WWE product might be wondering why one of boxing's greatest stars is popping up in WWE 2K24. While it's true that Ali always had the gift of gab to go along with his powerful right cross, he never formerly competed in a WWE ring. That said, he was the special guest referee for the main event tag match at WrestleMania 1.

Considering WWE 2K24 is celebrating the 40th anniversary of WrestleMania, it makes sense for WWE to include celebrities like Ali who have helped make the event so popular over the years. Plus, this year's edition is bringing back the option to play as a special guest ref. Of course, the trailer seems to confirm that Ali will also be able to mix it up in the ring, though we didn't see him in action against another wrestler. At the very least, it'll be fun to see what Ali's moveset looks like when WWE 2K24 ships later this year.

WWE 2K24 Release Date and Legends Roster

As mentioned, Ali wasn't the only fighter seen in the new WWE 2K24 trailer. The team has over 200 wrestlers to announce, so we'll start to see these trickle out more often over the next few weeks, but this first gameplay trailer gave us a look at several Legends in action. Here are the Legends we spotted in the trailer:

Ultimate Warrior

Hulk Hogan

John Cena

Shawn Michaels

Triple H

The Undertaker

Stone Cold Steve Austin

The newly-updated cover also features Andre the Giant, The Rock, and Brett "The Hitman" Hart, so they will be in WWE 2K24 as well. Fortunately, we won't be waiting too much longer to find out. WWE 2K24 is slated to launch on March 8 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. If you buy the Forty Years of WrestleMania Edition, you'll be able to hop in three days early on March 5.