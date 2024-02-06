Brock Lesnar Removed From WWE 2K24 WrestleMania Edition Cover

Ahead of the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble, Vince McMahon resigned from his executive chairman position following a new lawsuit alleging that he had engaged in sexual abuse and sex trafficking. As part of those allegations, McMahon was accused of sexually trafficking a woman to "a former UFC Heavyweight Champion the company was actively trying to re-sign." That person is widely believed to be Brock Lesnar, who was subsequently pulled from the Royal Rumble. Now, Lesnar has also been removed from the Forty Years of WrestleMania Edition cover of WWE 2K24 and has been replaced by John Cena.

WWE 2K24 Removes Brock Lesnar From Its Cover

Brock Lesnar was removed from the WrestleMania cover of WWE 2K24. The first photo is the latest version. pic.twitter.com/UPv2JCFsJG — Andrew Ravens l WrestlingNews.co (@Andrew_Ravens) February 6, 2024

This news was first spotted by Andrew Ravens from WrestlingNews.co. They shared an image of both the original cover and the updated version, showing that Lesnar is no longer included. The art team at 2K Games has moved John Cena into Lesnar's spot on the cover and re-arranged a few other wrestlers to make things work. What's not clear from this change is if Lesnar will be on the WWE 2K24 roster or if he'll be removed entirely.

It's worth noting that the WWE 2K24 roster often has to lock well in advance of the game's release date. In the past, we've had wrestlers who were let go by the company months before the game shipped still on the roster at launch due to various contracts. This is a slightly different situation given the allegations, but the WWE might decide to hold Lesnar off of the roster until the lawsuit plays out. Fans will start to see roster reveals happening over the next few weeks leading up to launch, which means we'll probably get a better idea of the direction WWE 2K24 will go when it comes to Lesnar's inclusion.

WWE 2K24 Release Date

Whether Lesnar is in WWE 2K24 or not, players don't have to wait too much longer to get the game in their hands. WWE 2K24 is slated to release on March 8 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. If you decide to order the 40 Years of WrestleMania Edition, you'll get three days of early access, meaning you can jump in on March 5. Plus, you'll get a month of Peacock, meaning you can watch WrestleMania at no extra charge.

With this being the 40th anniversary of WWE's biggest yearly event, we'll probably see several big reveals over the next few weeks. Today, the team announced Muhammad Ali is coming to the game to celebrate his appearance as a special guest referee for the first WrestleMania. Given how many celebrities have taken part in the event over the years, we might see even more revealed soon. After all, who doesn't want to play as Mr. T or Lawrence Taylor?