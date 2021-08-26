Power Rangers: New Heroes of the Grid Expansions Up For Pre-Order

✖

Renegade Game Studios continues to expand its stellar tabletop game Power Rangers: Heroes of the Grid, and now there are four new sets to shake up your next playthrough even more. All four new expansions are up for pre-order, and range from full-blown expansions to new hero and villain packs, including some new Rangers and villains from the comics as well as legendary characters from the show. Things start off with Ranger United, Which includes the addition of the Beast Morpher Rangers, the Omega Rangers, and the Solar Ranger, as well as Kiya, who you'll be facing alongside her army of Tronics. There are also paired monsters and a triple threat boss for more of a challenge.

Next we have the Dino Thunder expansion, which brings in the Dino Thunder team and has them facing the Dino Thunder White Ranger. Then we've got even more Rangers coming thanks to the Allies Pack 2, which brings in fan favorites Joe Shih (HyperForce Green), Ryan Mitchell (Lightspeed Rescue's Titanium Ranger), Cam Watanabe (Ninja Storm Green), Robert RJ James (Wild Force Wolf Ranger), and Zhane (In Space Silver).

Finally, we get some new villains, including Astronema and Ecliptor, Mesogog and Elsa, and Zeltrax. You can check out images and the official descriptions for all four expansions below.

(Photo: Renegade)

Rangers United:

When the Power Rangers work together, there’s no opponent they cannot overcome! But what happens when the villains combine their powers, too?

The delusional Omega Blue Ranger, Kiya, has an army of Tronics led by similarly corrupted Ranger Avatars of Blaze and Roxy. She has also contracted with two legendary bounty hunters, the practically immortal Darkonda and the cold and calculating Dayne.

In order to beat this nightmarish threat, Power Rangers from across the Morphin Grid must unite once again! Led by the enigmatic Ellarien, the newest additions include the Beast Morphers Rangers and the rest of the Omega Rangers.

(Photo: Renegade)

Dino Thunder:

When evil threatens the city of Reefside, a new team of teenagers with attitude must rise to the occasion! Conner McKnight, Ethan James, Kira Ford, and Trent Mercer transform into the Dino Thunder Rangers to take on evil. But beware — the villains will put them against their own, Trent’s dark side made manifest: Evil Dino Thunder White!

(Photo: Renegade)

Ranger Allies Pack #2:

New heroes join the Power Rangers in the fight against evil just when they are needed most! This expansion introduces a diverse cast of new playable characters: Joe Shih, Zhane, Ryan Mitchell, Cam Watanabe, and Robert “RJ” James. These allies all have their own unique play styles and Zords!

(Photo: Renegade)

Villain Pack #4:

More devious and powerful enemies of the Power Rangers have arrived with destruction in their wake! Astronema leads a vicious assault on Earth, accompanied by her merciless lieutenant Ecliptor, while Mesogog the dinosaur-human hybrid commands his own deadly majordomo Elsa, as well as Tommy Oliver’s cyborg nemesis Zeltrax.

You can find the official description below.

"Power Rangers: Heroes of the Grid is a co-operative board game for 2-5 players that challenges your team to save Angel Grove from Rita Repulsa’s evil army of monsters. Work together to fight off the incoming horde while building up your strength to protect the city from the most dangerous monsters in the universe! Prepare for your destiny. It’s Morphin Time!"

Power Rangers: Heroes of the Grid is available now, and make sure to let us know what Ranger teams you want to see in the game in the comments or by hitting me up @MattMuellerCB on Twitter!