Power Rangers: Heroes of the Grid - Rise of the Psycho Rangers Kickstarter is Live

Renegade Game Studios is back with a new expansion for their hit game Power Rangers: Heroes of the Grid, and if you happen to be a fan of In Space, you are going to absolutely love it! The new expansion is titled Rise of the Psycho Rangers, and as you might surmise from the title it will have you taking on the lethal villains the Psycho Rangers with the In Space team. Renegade teased the set a few weeks ago, but now you can get all the details about the expansion, as the Kickstarter campaign for Rise of the Psycho Rangers is now live, and can be found right here. The cool thing is that you won't just find the Psycho Rangers set, as the new Villains Pack is also part of the campaign, which brings the Machine Empire into the game.

Rise of the Psycho Rangers allows players to play as the In Space Rangers, which includes Andros, Cassie Chan, Carlos Vallerte, Ashley Hammond, and T.J. Johnson, and each one will have their trademark weapons and a special character-specific ability like the Rangers that have come before in Heroes of the Grid.

You can actually play as the Psycho Rangers though if you so choose, as the expansion will feature a new Mastermind Mode, so if you'd rather be the bad guy, Heroes of the Grid has you covered there too.

(Photo: Renegade)

As for the Villain Pack #2. the new pack focuses on the Machine Empire, the main villains of Power Rangers Zeo, which will pair perfectly with the recently released Zeo Rangers pack. The new set includes Prince Gasket, Princess Archerina, Louie Kaboom, General Venjix, and King Mondo, and we can't wait to see what this powerful crew can do.

(Photo: Renegade)

There will also be a full storage box for the game, which is incredibly handy if you've already picked up some of the other expansions and add-ons.

(Photo: Renegade)

We'll have plenty more to talk about during the campaign and make sure to look out for an interview with Jonathan Ying all about the Kickstarter soon. In the meantime, you can check out the full description for Heroes of the Grid below.

(Photo: Renegade)

"Power Rangers: Heroes of the Grid is a co-operative board game for 2-5 players that challenges your team to save Angel Grove from Rita Repulsa’s evil army of monsters. Work together to fight off the incoming horde while building up your strength to protect the city from the most dangerous monsters in the universe! Prepare for your destiny. It’s Morphin Time!"

Are you excited for Rise of the Psycho Rangers? Let us know in the comments or feel free to reach out to me on Twitter @MattMuellerCB for all things Power Rangers!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.