Power Rangers Roleplaying Game Details and Cover Revealed

Renegade Game Studios is pulling back the curtain on its much anticipated Power Rangers Roleplaying Game this weekend at Renegade Con, though we also got some new details and a look at the gorgeous Dan Mora cover for the upcoming rulebook thanks to a new interview with Senior Producer of Roleplaying Games for Renegade Studios Elisa Teague. Teague told Forbes all about the new system the game uses, called the Essence20 Roleplaying System, as well as what sets the Power Rangers roleplaying game apart from Renegade's other RPGs like G.I. Joe and Transformers. Thankfully the game is going to utilize the stunning artwork of Power Rangers and Once & Future artist Mora, and you can check out the cover below.

“The Essence20 Roleplaying System is a d20 based system that uses what I call a ‘fashion plate’ system for character design,” Teague said, “drawing from three aspects: what type of person are they, what is their function as part of the team, and what experiences have they had in their life prior to becoming a hero?”

(Photo: Renegade Game Studios)

Those three aspects are known as Origin, Role, and Influence, and if you happen to love dice rolling, this game is unquestionably for you.

“When rolling Skills Tests and Attack Rolls,” Teague said, “a player will always roll a d20 plus the applicable die for the type of roll they are making, resulting in a total that must exceed the Skill Test’s Difficulty in order to succeed. Essence20 also includes a ladder mechanic, where if a character has specialized in a particular Skill, they may roll their Skill Die plus every other die type under it, choosing the highest die result to add to their d20 roll. A critical success is made when any Skill Die shows its highest number, giving a huge chance of rolling crits, mathematically, and of course, then being able to roleplay those epic results in the most heroic way possible!”

Now, there are some things that set the Power Rangers roleplaying game apart from others of its ilk, with one of the key differences being that Rangers don't die.

“Power Rangers characters don’t die. Your team may lose against a Threat, and your character may be taken out of combat, but there is no lethal damage to player characters in the game. If Defeated, your team may face dire consequences, but that just gives an opportunity for another adventure, in which you may approach the task at hand in a different way," Teague said.

The first book will cover seasons 1 through 6 of the franchise, which would include the three seasons of Mighty Morphin, Alien Rangers, Zeo, Turbo, and In Space, which concludes the Zordon saga.

“The Power Rangers Roleplaying Game Core Rulebook covers the time when Zordon was the mentor of the Power Rangers,” Teague said. “This Core Rulebook focuses on Angel Grove and the Command Center as a central base of action, with Zordon and Alpha 5 as the contact points for missions and Rita Repulsa and Lord Zedd as the main villains behind the Threats characters will face.”

Fans can see learn more about all of Renegade's upcoming games at Renegade Con Virtual Special Edition, which kicks off at 5 PM on Friday, August 27th and concludes at 11:30 PM on Saturday, August 28th.

Are you excited for the new Power Rangers Roleplaying Game?