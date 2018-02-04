Pre-Order Red Dead Redemption 2 Here to Get 10 Bucks Off

Now that the release date has officially been set for Red Dead Redemption 2, let the pre-orders begin! If you were already planning on getting the next step for a highly beloved franchise, why not get it for 10 dollars off?

For a limited time only, you can get Red Dead Redemption 2 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 for $49.99 instead of $59.99. For a brand new AAA title, that’s a pretty good deal and you can get it right here over at NEWEGG.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Developed by the creators of Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption, Red Dead Redemption 2 is an epic tale of life in America’s unforgiving heartland. The game’s vast and atmospheric world will also provide the foundation for a brand new online multiplayer experience,” reads the product description.

Red Dead Redemption 2 will be coming out on October 26th, 2018. Some were bummed to see another delay, but at least we know it’s going to be released as a finished/polished game. I don’t know about you, but I’d rather a finished product from the get go. Rockstar did understand the slight disappointment, however, and did issue an apology:

“Dear All, We are excited to announce that Red Dead Redemption 2 will be released on October 26th 2018. We apologize to everyone disappointed by this delay. While we had hoped to have the game out sooner, we require a little extra time for polish.

“We sincerely thank you for your patience and hope that when you get to play the game, you will agree the wait will have been worth it. In the meantime, please check out these screenshots from the game. We look forward to sharing a lot more information with you in the coming weeks.”

As we stated in our previous coverage, you can see all of the images released right here. It’s no substitute for a spring release, and it’s not the release date trailer we’ve all been waiting for, but you know what? At least we know that Rockstar is willing to be transparent, and I think we’d all rather play a polished game released late than a crappy game released early. We’re with you, Rockstar, now just give us some of that sweet gameplay footage!

Red Dead Redemption 2 is slated for an October 26th release on both Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.