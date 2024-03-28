Predator: Hunting Grounds to Release on PS5 and Xbox With New Updates

Developer IllFonic has announced that it's bringing back its multiplayer game Predator: Hunting Grounds in a big way. First released back in 2020, Hunting Grounds was originally a PlayStation-published title that only came to PS4 and PC platforms. Following its arrival, IllFonic continued to support the game with post-launch content until 2022, at which point ongoing work on the project largely came to an end. Now, Predator: Hunting Grounds is about to get a second wind as IllFonic is preparing a ton of future content, updates, and releases for the title.

Announced in a press release today, IllFonic revealed that it's taking over the publishing rights to Predator: Hunting Grounds. As a result, the game will now be seeing new versions let loose across PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms. For the time being, it's not known when these new versions of the game will be launching, but IllFonic has said that it will share more information on this front later in 2024.

In the near term, Predator: Hunting Grounds is set to get a major new update this coming month. Rolling out in April, patch 2.49 for Hunting Grounds is said to include new changes to "player movement, Predator and Fireteam weapon balance, UX improvements, and more." Beyond this, more updates for Predator: Hunting Grounds are also confirmed to be in the pipeline. Specifically, a new patch in Winter 2024 will bring additional Predators to the game, while a subsequent content drop in Spring 2025 will see even more Predators become playable.

Beyond now supporting Predator Hunting Grounds once again, IllFonic has a number of other asymmetrical multiplayer games that it continues to work on. The studio's most recent release, Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, launched initially in 2022 and has since come to more platforms. This summer, IllFonic will then release Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game, which is yet another asymmetrical multiplayer game but with a larger focus on horror. As a result, IllFonic will then have three titles of the same genre that it's continuing to work on at the same time, which is quite an impressive feat.

How do you feel about Predator: Hunting Grounds coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S? And will these new updates lead to you revisiting the multiplayer game? Let me know for yourself either down in the comments section or hit me up on social media at @MooreMan12.