Predator: Hunting Grounds Announces Prey DLC Pack

Predator: Hunting Grounds has gotten some new life via a Prey DLC pack. Predator: Hunting Grounds was released in 2020 on PlayStation 4 and PC, but it received a lot of mixed reviews. It takes the formula of games like Friday the 13th and puts players in the shoes of either a group of soldiers or a Predator, giving you the chance to wield the advanced weaponry of the incredibly advanced alien warrior. Sadly, the game hasn't had the most supportive player base, likely due to the mixed response to the title. As of right now, there are only 190 players playing Predator: Hunting Grounds on Steam with an all-time peak of 388 players, which is exceptionally low for any game.

Nevertheless, developer Illfonic is still supporting the game and has announced that it will be releasing a new DLC to celebrate the release of Prey, a Predator prequel that was released on Hulu earlier this month. Players will be able to get the Predator's "Bone Mask" that is featured in the movie which aligns with the general look and themes of the film, moving away from the advanced technology from the sequels to something a bit more primal and grounded. Sadly, it doesn't seem that players will be able to get the Predator's shield or any of the other gadgets featured in Prey, but it's still a nice touch. As of right now, Illfonic has not confirmed whether or not this will be a paid item or if it will be free. There's no firm release date, but it's expected to arrive sometime later in August.

Whether you live to hunt, or hunt to live, the mask from 20th Century Studios’ #PreyMovie makes its debut in #PredatorHuntingGrounds later this month. Don't forget to check out #PreyMovie streaming only on @Hulu. pic.twitter.com/JaS2bXuKWE — IllFonic (@IllFonic) August 11, 2022

Prey has been a huge hit thus far, with many suggesting it's one of, if not the best Predator movie to date. Of course, the bar was relatively low given all of the sequels to the original movie are mixed bags. 20th Century Fox and Hulu have yet to announce a sequel, but it seems likely that we'll be getting more Predator movies following the success of this movie.

Prey is now streaming on Hulu. Are you planning to return to Predator: Hunting Grounds for the new Prey DLC? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.