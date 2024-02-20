Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game Returns With Release Date and New Trailer

It's been a very long time since we've heard anything about Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game. The horror title was expected to release in 2023, but basically disappeared last year. However, developer Teravision Games has resurfaced with a release date as well as a new trailer! Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game will be releasing June 4th, 2024 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. Pre-orders for the game will begin on February 21st, and those that pre-order will receive one week of early access.

A new trailer for the game was shared by IGN and can be found below.

As can be seen from the trailer, Killer Klowns from Outer Space is an asymmetrical survival horror game similar to titles like The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. In the game, teams of survivors and Klowns will be working against one another, with survivors being forced to either kill the Klowns, or just manage to escape them. That will be easier said than done, of course, as the Klowns will have some unique kills. At one point in the trailer, a Klown can be seen stepping on and killing players!

What is Killer Klowns from Outer Space?

Killer Klowns from Outer Space is a 1988 horror movie written, directed, and produced by the Chiodo brothers. The film is about a group of aliens resembling clowns that invade Earth and begin killing the populace of Crescent Cove, a small town. In the decades since, Killer Klowns from Outer Space has become a cult classic film. The last few years in particular have seen a surge in merchandise based on the movie, from Funko Pops, to Halloween costumes and props.

The video game is the latest step in merchandising related to the movie, and the Chiodo brothers have been involved with some stages of development. In a 2022 interview with ComicBook.com, the Chiodo brothers revealed that they had played an early build of the game, with Stephen Chiodo noting that he "got killed really quickly, but it was fun."

Asymmetrical Horror Games

Over the last few years, several prominent horror franchises have been transformed into asymmetrical multiplayer games. This has been seen in full games like Killer Klowns from Outer Space, Friday the 13th, and The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, while Dead by Daylight has included content based on films like The Ring, Child's Play, and Halloween. Horror franchises have proven to be a strong fit for this sort of game, as there are a lot of people that would prefer to play as killers rather than survivors, or vice versa. It will be interesting to see if Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game can find a passionate audience, and if it will see a steady stream of updates to keep players invested.

