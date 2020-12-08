Predator: Hunting Grounds Adds Former NFL Star Marshawn Lynch as Playable Character

✖

Predator: Hunting Grounds has continued to bring on new characters to the game’s roster in the months following its release, but the newest addition to that lineup is perhaps the oddest so far. As of today, players can now take control of former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch in the pursuit of hunting down the iconic film character, Predator.

Detailed on the PlayStation Blog, Lynch’s addition to Predator: Hunting Grounds has come about today across both of the game’s platforms on PlayStation 4 and PC. While the character that Lynch plays in Hunting Grounds shares his likeness and voice though, the in-game name of his role is Dante “Beast Mode” Jefferson. The “Beast Mode” moniker, in particular, is a callback to Lynch’s days in the NFL where he earned that nickname for being nearly unstoppable on the field.

As for what Lynch’s character can do within Predator: Hunting Grounds, he comes equipped with a customized rocket launcher, of all weapons. The bazooka is appropriately dubbed the B34S-T, which is again a reference to Lynch’s aforementioned nickname. For now, the B34S-T is only available to those who buy the Dante “Beast Mode” Jefferson DLC pack, with all other players gaining access to the weapon in February 2021.

Surprisingly, this isn’t Lynch’s first foray into the video game realm. Previously, the football star also appeared in Call of Duty: Black Ops III back in 2015. In that instance, Lynch played the role of a villain in the game’s campaign. While he wasn’t in the game for long, the appearance was a dream come true for Lynch who has long said that Call of Duty is one of his favorite video game franchises.

Even though Lynch’s addition to Predator: Hunting Grounds is the biggest mentionable in this new DLC pack, a variety of other features have also come about via a game update. Developer Illfonic has notably added three new weapons to the game for players to use which include a Proximity Detector Launcher, an EMP Mine, and a Plasma Rifle. Each of these items unlocks at level 43, 80, and 135 respectively, so if you haven’t been grinding away to increase your own level, now might be the time to do so.

If you’re looking to pick up the Dante “Beast Mode” Jefferson DLC for yourself, it’ll set you back $6.99 on both PlayStation 4 and PC. For more on Predator: Hunting Grounds, you can also stay up to date on all of the latest news for the title right here.

