Prime Gaming Subscribers Get 10 More Free Games to End 2022

Amazon's Prime Gaming subscribers just got 10 more free games to help round out the year thanks to a second wave of December 2022 giveaways. These free games were announced previously and include one of the biggest games from 2016 as well as several from the SNK collection. The catch is that these games will only be free for a while, however, with the 10 free games available from now until January 3rd to download.

While there are 10 different titles being given away for free through Prime Gaming, there are technically many more games than just 10 that are included in this deal. That's because one of the games, the SNK 40th Anniversary Collection, comes with 24 different games itself. Those games date as far back as 1979's Ozma Wars and many other retro games that came after it, so if you want to look at it that way, you're getting tons of games to end December if you're a Prime Gaming subscriber.

The 10 free titles being given away to Prime Gaming subscribers to end 2022 are listed below:

December 2022's Free Prime Gaming Games

Dishonored 2

Metal Slug

Metal Slug X

Metal Slug 3

Real Bout Fatal Fury

The King of Fighters 2003

The Last Blade

The Last Blade 2

Twinkle Star Sprites

SNK 40th Anniversary Collection

Of those games, Dishonored 2 is the outlier and also the standout. It's a follow-up to Arkane Studios' Dishonored and combines sleek assassinations with debilitating powers.

"Play your way in a world where mysticism and industry collide. Will you choose to play as Empress Emily Kaldwin or the royal protector, Corvo Attano?" a preview of the game explains. "Will you make your way through the game unseen, make full use of its brutal combat system, or use a blend of both? How will you combine your character's unique set of powers, weapons and gadgets to eliminate your enemies? The story responds to your choices, leading to intriguing outcomes, as you play through each of the game's hand-crafted missions."

Prime Gaming's latest free games for December 2022 are now all available to download.