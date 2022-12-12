Amazon Giving Away One of 2016's Best Games for Free

On December 27, Amazon Prime subscribers are getting a ton of free games through Prime Gaming, which means a ton of free codes for PC games as Prime Gaming continues to be limited to PC and ignore that Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X players exist. Like each month, many of these free games are filler, but one of them, in particular, is very notable.

If you haven't seen the list of new free games coming on December 27, it reads as follows: Metal Slug, Metal Slug X, Metal Slug 3, Real Bout Fatal Fury, The King of Fighters 2003, The Last Blade, The Last Blade 2, Twinkle Star Sprites, SNK 40th Anniversary Collection, and Dishonored 2. Obviously, the aforementioned notable game here is Dishonored 2, one of 2016's best games from developer Arkane Studios and publisher Bethesda.

"Play your way in a world where mysticism and industry collide. Will you choose to play as Empress Emily Kaldwin or the royal protector, Corvo Attano," reads an official blurb about the game. "Will you make your way through the game unseen, make full use of its brutal combat system, or use a blend of both? How will you combine your character's unique set of powers, weapons, and gadgets to eliminate your enemies? The story responds to your choices, leading to intriguing outcomes, as you play through each of the game's hand-crafted missions."

An official story synopsis adds: "Dishonored 2 is set 15 years after the Lord Regent has been vanquished and the dreaded Rat Plague has passed into history. An otherworldly usurper has seized Empress Emily Kaldwin's throne, leaving the fate of the Isles hanging in the balance. As Emily or Corvo, travel beyond the legendary streets of Dunwall to Karnaca, the once-dazzling coastal city that holds the keys to restoring Emily to power. Armed with the Mark of the Outsider and powerful new abilities, track down your enemies and take back what's rightfully yours."

There's no word of how long any of these games will be a free download for Prime subscribers, but typically the period lasts a month. And once downloaded, each game is yours to keep.