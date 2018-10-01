Pro ‘Fortnite’ Streamer Wins Game Even After Throwing Up On Camera

You have to love it when a pro streamer goes all out for his audience — even if it means taking things a little bit to the extreme. (Maybe don’t go too far, yeah?)

That’s what FaZe Clan Fortnite pro Tfue did this past week, cleaning house in the popular Epic Games release while fending off the flu. He managed to keep going and take part in the Fall Skirmish series like a champ, though he did have to take a break for a very interesting reason.

Per this report from Dexerto, Tfue was taking part in the stream and noted to his fans that he wasn’t entirely feeling well. “I just wanna lay down, man,” he noted. “I don’t even wanna think about it, dude. I’m gonna throw up.”

In the video above, you can actually see what kind of condition he’s in while he’s going through his Fall Skirmish match. And at one point, he actually does take a break so that he can throw up.

Tfue even went as far as to tweet about how he managed to get through the match even with the vomiting incident, as you can see below:

Went from puking to dropping a victory royale flush game 2 in fall skirmish week 2 — FaZe Tfue (@TTfue) September 28, 2018

His teammates were proud of what he was able to accomplish even with his condition.

I just watched @TTfue take a piss in the middle of a Fall Skirmish game… He also came back, rifted to the perfect position, and went on to win the game. — OpTic CouRage (@CouRageJD) September 28, 2018

It is great to see Tfue fight his way through the battle and eventually work his way to the top of the tournament standings, even in spite of his ill condition. But here’s hoping he finds a little time to take care of himself. Everyone deserves a little break every now and then.

Anyway, enjoy the video above, and then ask yourself, “Do I have what it takes to become a Fortnite champion? Could I battle through the chicken pox?” (Or whatever illness befell Tfue at the time.)

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, mobile devices and PC.