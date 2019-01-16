PS Vita Just Randomly Got a New Update

The PlayStation Vita didn’t do all that hot in sales, though the handheld did have a lot of unmet potential. The remote play feature was one of the more under appreciated features for its time, and controls themselves were quite smooth for most titles. Still, it just didn’t have the support needed – though the system did just randomly receive a new firmware update despite being discontinued.

The latest update version 3.70 admittedly doesn’t do a whole lot, just the standard stability tweaks. According to the official Sony notice, “This system software update improves system performance.” That’s it. But the update happening at all was a bit surprising.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As a personal note, there are a lot of “helpful” videos suddenly being uploaded with huge warnings against updating. There’s nothing wrong with this update. Many are claiming it’s the “end” of homebrew, but many members of the homebrew community have shared their code to show that the latest firmware version does absolutely nothing to the Vita that should cause concern. ]

So, download it – if you want, or don’t It doesn’t really seem to matter much either way.

If you have installed the update and have noticed something odd with it, hit us up in the comment section below! Or if you’ve noticed something off with the homebrew side of the handheld, let us know! Or you can hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!