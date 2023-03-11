PlayStation Store Sale Makes PS2 Classics $3

A new PlayStation Store sale on PSN has made a few PS2 classics as cheap as $3. On PS4 and PS5, PlayStation fans have access to a library of PS2 games that were ported forward during the PS4 with minor enhancements and improvements. The ports weren't major enough to justify a proper re-release, but they do add a spice of modernity to the titles, and right now you can play a few of these titles for only a few dollars. Typically, when PS2 classics go on sale via the PlayStation Store, the price points are somewhere between $5 and $8, and that's the price point for most of them, but there are three games that are extra cheap right now.

Right now, for $2.99, PlayStation fans can download Psychonauts, a 2005 platformer from the now Xbox-owned studio Double Fine Productions. It's widely considered one of the greatest games of this era of gaming. Joining it at price points of $3.74 each are Red Faction and Red Faction II, first-person shooters from Saints Row developer Volition and from 2001 and 2002, respectively. Both games are widely considered cult classics.

Psychonauts: "A Psychic Odyssey Through the Minds of Misfits, Monsters, and Madmen. This classic action/adventure platformer from acclaimed developers Double Fine Productions follows the story of a young psychic named Razputin. In his quest to join the Psychonauts--an elite group of international psychic secret agents--he breaks into their secret training facility: Whispering Rock Psychic Summer Camp. But this is no average psychic summer camp! A mysterious villain has kidnapped Raz's fellow campers and stolen their brains. Now he must use his psychic powers of Telekinesis, Levitation, and most of all his ability to project himself into the minds of others--to find the loose noodles and keep them from falling into the wrong hands. Fight mental demons! Uncover hidden memories! Sort of emotional baggage! Explore the fantastic realm of the inner mind! Join the Psychonauts!"

Red Faction: "Lured to Mars by the Ultor Corporation's promise of a better life, thousands have come to seek their fortune and work for the massive mining company. But all is not as it seems. A deadly plague is sweeping through the barracks, and miners suffer daily abuse at the hands of the Ultor guards. Is a revolution on the horizon? The Red Faction series revolutionized gaming with its Geo-Mod technology, the ability to completely alter and destroy the environment in real-time. Featuring 5 controllable vehicles, 15 weapons of mass destruction and a setting on Mars in the midst of a deadly plague and rebellion, the first game in the series is the perfect entry into a world of destruction and mayhem. Bring down the Ultor Corporation, join the revolution! Join the Red Faction!

Red Faction II: "Twenty-second century Earth. Five years after the rebellion on Mars. For the last 15 years, Sopot, the corrupt dictator, has oppressed the people of the Commonwealth. His relentless pursuit of unification with the neighboring United Republic has left the country soaked in unnecessary bloodshed and poverty. Propaganda is plastered throughout communities and a Public Information Building, built as a tribute to the self-centered chancellor, spews news broadcasts with claims of victory as more and more soldiers fall victim. Fed up after years on the front lines, a group of super-soldiers injected with nanotechnology vow to replace the dictator and restore peace. Defend your country as Alias, a demolitions expert, with the help of your five squad members, each specializing in their own method of destruction. Fight through diverse levels using vehicles, an arsenal of specialized weapons and massive explosives in your rampage to overthrow the government."

Each of these deals is poised to expire on March 23, which is 12 days from the moment of writing this. If you're reading this story after March, you've missed the boat. The good news is these games regularly go on sale, though it's not often they are discounted to prices like this.