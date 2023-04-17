PS3 Era Multiplayer Shooter Finally Shuts Down Over 15 Years After Release

A multiplayer shooter that originally launched on PlayStation 3 consoles all the way back in 2007 has finally shut down. Throughout the PS3 era, there were a vast number of shooters that ended up making waves in some capacity on Sony's hardware. Killzone 2, Resistance 2, Warhawk, MAG, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 were all popular on the platform at one time or another. And while many of these games have already seen their own servers go down, this game in question that has now shuttered is one that never saw an individual release on the console.

Within the past month, the servers for Team Fortress 2 on PS3 finally went down, making the multiplayer-only title unavailable to play. Team Fortress 2 was originally released in October 2007, but it did so as a game included in Valve's The Orange Box. Team Fortress 2 was the multiplayer title included in this package which also included the likes of Half-Life 2, Half-Life 2: Episode 2, and the original Portal.

Although it might be sad to see another game from the PS3 generation become unplayable, most fans likely aren't going to lose much sleep about Team Fortress 2 getting shut down. By all accounts, TF2 has always been a PC-first multiplayer game, which is most easily seen by the fact that it still has a solid fanbase on Steam. In fact, Team Fortress 2 has always been so closely tied to PC that the Xbox 360 and PS3 versions of the game that came with The Orange Box back in 2007 failed to gain much traction at the time. As such, there likely aren't many hard feelings about this development, even if it does make TF2 completely inaccessible on PlayStation for the foreseeable future.

