PS3 Update Just Made the Console Better in 2024

Sony has released a new PS3 update, in 2024, that has made the PlayStation console better, though in what ways exactly, remains to be seen. Released in 2006, and discontinued in 2016, the PS3 is the worst-selling home PlayStation console to date, not including the PS5, which obviously has not run its entire race yet, but is on pace to easily the beat sales of the PS3. It is not the biggest hardware failure of PlayStation. That honor belongs either to the PlayStation VR 2 or perhaps the PS Vita. It was a down period for the PlayStation brand though, especially compared to the two consoles that sandwich it, which are the two high points for the brand so far.

Most PlayStation fans are not actively using their PS3. In fact, most probably have either sold it years ago or it is buried somewhere in closet or an attic. That said, next time you boot up the machine, even if you have been actively using it, expect to wait a for a new update to download. Yesterday, February 27, PS3 system software update 4.91 was randomly released. According to Sony, you will need a minimum of 200 MB of free space to download the update.

What does the update do? Well, like the console's previous update, we don't know, at least not precisely. The patch notes for the update or as follows: "This system software update improves system performance." So, we know the console has been improved, but in what ways exactly, and whether or not the changes are noticeable, we don't know.

It is quite possible dataminers will pick through the update and unearth some additional details, but don't count on it. If this does happen though, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. And of course, if Sony provides any more if its own details, we will do the same thing.

