Popular PS3 and Xbox 360 Games Shutting Down Soon

A trio of popular games from the PS3 and Xbox 360 generation are shutting down next year. The trio of games comes the way of EA. During the Xbox 360 and PS3 generation, EA was best known for the same games it's best known for in 2022, its sports games, particularly FIFA and Madden. It was also known during this time for series like Battlefield, Mass Effect, Dragon Age, Dead Space, Skate, Need for Speed, The Sims, and even series like Medal of Honor, which may be more synonymous with other console generations, but certainly had its place in the PS3 and Xbox 360 era. And it's three games from this shooter series that are shutting down.

More specifically the PC, Xbox 360, and PS3 versions of the following three games are shutting down on February 16, 2023: Medal of Honor (2010), Medal of Honor: Airborne, and Medal of Honor Warfighter. Those that started gaming last generation or this generation may not know the name Medal of Honor as it's largely dormant now, however, it used to be one of the most popular shooter series.

Now, it's important to note that just the servers for these games are shutting down, which means any offline elements will still be playable. However, at this point in the series, it was primarily known for its multiplayer elements, which offered a more classic and slower experience compared to the likes of Call of Duty, which was rapidly growing in popularity around this time.

Why the servers of these games are being shut down roughly a decade after their launch, we don't know, but it likely has something to do with the "decade" part of the sentence. These games are old and it's very unlikely anything more than a very small number of people still play these games. In other words, keeping the servers up and running is far more expensive than how much money the trio are bringing to EA's financials.

