New “My PS4 Life” Feature Reveals Your Personal Gaming Stats

Sony Interactive Entertainment has released a brand-new feature that reveals your personal gaming stats and habits.

The new feature — dubbed My PS4 Life — is a webpage that will create a unique video for you revealing interesting stats, such as how many hours you’ve dumped into certain games, and how many hours you’ve dumped into your PS4 in general. It will also provide a variety of different trophy insight. It isn’t the deepest statistical dive, but it’s pretty neat.

Unfortunately, at least right now, it appears the feature is exclusive to just the EU, for some inexplicable reason. Further, it keeps crashing, so even if you’re in the EU, it may not work for you.

Anyway, if you’re in the EU and want to know all of your depressing gaming stats — like how many days of your life you dumped into Destiny or The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — click on the link above and then simply click “Create My Video.” After doing this, you’ll be prompted to sign into your PSN account. Then you’ll need to wait a few minutes for the video to be produced.

If you don’t want to wait a few minutes, you can just check your email later, because it will also be sent there (to the one associated with your account).

Here are some examples of what the videos look like:

Well no surprise I’ve played a lot of War Thunder just wish I’d made a new account for my son, Dimensions and Minecraft 🙂

Still there’s been some excellent games and I’m sure even more to come@PlayStationUK #MYPS4LIFE pic.twitter.com/zdXztbgd5L — Alabama Shrimp (@alabamashrimp) December 14, 2018

468 HOURS IN @watchdogsgame 2. Holy hacking San Fran Batman. Plus a trophy only nine other people have. Not bad. 👍#MyPS4Life pic.twitter.com/RiSuOLnq8c — 🎄 Rossko Bells 🎄[FNGR GNS] (@RosskoKeniston) December 14, 2018

When this feature will come to other territories — such as North America and Asia — who knows. Sony hasn’t said anything on the matter. It’s probably for the better though: I don’t want to know how many hours I’ve put into Red Dead Redemption 2 since launch.

Interestingly, this begs the question: why isn’t this information — like how many hours we’ve put into individuals games — not available for players to see? Clearly your PlayStation 4 is tracking this information, so why doesn’t it share said stats?

Hopefully the PlayStation 5 will do this.