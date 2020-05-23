PlayStation Store Discounts One of 2020's Best PS4 Games to its Cheapest Price Ever

✖

Sony has revealed a new PlayStation Store "Deal of the Week." For this week, the PlayStation makers have featured one of 2020's best PS4 games. More specifically, courtesy of the new deal, all PlayStation 4 users can now grab Nioh 2, which just released this March, for 34% off. This means rather than pay $60 for the critically-acclaimed and best-selling game, you only need to fork over $39.59. And at the moment of publishing, this is the cheapest the game has ever been, at least on the PlayStation Store.

In addition to the Standard Edition of the game, which comes with just a copy of the base game, the Digital Deluxe Edition is also on sale for 34% off, which means you pay $52.79 for it rather than $80. The Digital Deluxe Edition includes not only the game, but the following additives: the Season Pass, Demon Horde weapons, Kodama Netsuke charm, a PS4 theme, and a PSN avatar set for PS4.

"Unleash your darkness. Master the art of the samurai in this brutal masocore RPG… for death is coming," reads an official blurb about the game over on the PlayStation Store. "Journey to 1555 Japan, a country gripped in endless warfare where monsters and evil spirits stalk a land of natural beauty and menacing peril. Hunt down your enemies as a rogue mercenary wielding the supernatural powers of the mythical Yokai. Can you survive the treacherous Sengoku era and the new and terrifying Dark Realm?"

Both deals will be available until May 28. After this, both versions of the game will return to their aforementioned normal prices.

Nioh 2 is available for the PS4 and the PS4 only. While there's reason to believe the game will eventually come to PC like its predecessor, for now, there's been no word of such a port.

"In 2017, Team Ninja released Nioh for the PlayStation 4," reads the opening of our review of the game. "Taking place in a fictionalized version of Japan in the year 1600, the game debuted to strong reviews, with many complimenting its story and use of traditional Japanese folklore. Unfortunately, the title's blistering difficulty made it very much an acquired taste. Nioh 2 is the kind of sequel that's very much more of the same. As such, fans of the original game will likely find a lot to enjoy, but newcomers and the more casual crowd might find themselves quickly overwhelmed. It's easily the game's biggest problem, and it will likely prove divisive for most players."

