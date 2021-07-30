PS4 Players Surprised With Brand New Stealth Release

✖

A new PS4 game has been stealth released, courtesy of developer Moon Whale Studio and Publisher Gammera Nest. More specifically, over on the PlayStation Store, PS4 users can currently download Ion Driver, a WipeOut-inspired racing game, for just $5.

For those that have never heard of this game, it's probably because it's a stealth release and because both the developer and publisher aren't exactly known qualities. That said, the game was made as part of Sony Interactive Entertainment Spain’s PlayStation Talents initiative. And as you can see via the trailer below, the game looks quite decent, especially for $5.

"Ion Driver is a futuristic racing game of breakneck speed, dangerous twisting tracks, and complex controls," reads an official pitch of the game. "Every ship possesses different attributes (speed, weight, vitality, magnetism, etc.) that impact their performance, as well as the game’s mechanics depending on the track. Players will have to test their skills and concentration, as just a simple mistake will end their hopes on the track."

The game's official pitch continues:

"Players will experience a tribute to classic arcade racing games with a futuristic twist, such as classics as WipeOut. Some of its new mechanics include triggers that allow the player to strafe laterally without turning, as well as drifting when pressing both at the same time or an enhanced magnetism that will allow drivers to keep their ships close to the track when they lose grip due to fast speeds. Ships have health, meaning that crashing or being attacked by other players may end your participation in the race… unless you are able to recover your health by driving over special regeneration zones."

As you will know, this stealth release couldn't come at a better time. There's nothing to play on the PS4, at least nothing new and incredibly noteworthy. It's a dry period, not just for the PS4, but the PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC as well. And this won't change drastically until the fall arrives. And at $5, there's not much risk to checking this one out.

