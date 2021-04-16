9 PS4 Games Are 100% Free Until Next Week

Nine different PS4 games are currently free and will be free until next week, and none of them require a PlayStation Plus subscription, and some of them are even PlayStation VR compatible. Until April 22 at 8:00 pm PT -- or in other words, for six more days at the moment of writing this -- all PS4 and PS5 players can download nine games for free, no strings attached. None of the games are PS5 games, but all are playable on the machine via backward compatibility. And once downloaded, all nine games are yours to keep and play for as little or as much as you want.

Meanwhile, come April 19, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition -- which comes with the game's Frozen Wilds expansion -- will be made free as well. And again, there are absolutely zero strings or caveats attached to these freebies.

For those that don't know: Sony has made each and every one of these games free as part of its ongoing "Play at Home" initiative, which was created to encourage PlayStation players to stay home during the ongoing pandemic by giving them games to play. It was last year the initiative began with a variety of freebies, and this year Sony brought it back in an even bigger way.

Below, you can check each and every game that is now available, for free, for each and every PS4 user: