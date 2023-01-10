GameStop Has Great Deal for the Best Game on PS4

GameStop has a great deal for the best game on PlayStation 4. The PS4 has many great games, including some that are synonymous with the console like God of War, The Last of Us Part 2, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, and Bloodborne. However, the highest-rated game on the console doesn't come from PlayStation nor is it exclusive to the console. There are only two PS4 games with a 97 Metacritic. One of these games is GTA 5 from Rockstar Games. The other is Red Dead Redemption 2, also from Rockstar Games, and it's this game that's on sale at GameStop for a great price.

Given the pedigree of the game and how much it continues to sell, it doesn't go on many notable sales. It's challenging to find the game for a decent price, especially outside of Black Friday or Cyber Monday. That said, right now GameStop is offering a pre-owned PS4 version of the game for just $18. We've never seen the game cheaper than this. Unfortunately, if you want a brand new version you're going to cough up the full $60.

Released in 2018 by Rockstar Games, Red Dead Redemption 2 boasts a 97 on Metacritic and has sold roughly 50 million copies, making it also one of the best-selling games of all time. It's incredible and right in the conversation as one of the greatest games ever made, and $18 for it is an absolute steal.

"America, 1899. Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang are outlaws on the run. With federal agents and the best bounty hunters in the nation massing on their heels, the gang must rob, steal and fight their way across the rugged heartland of America in order to survive," reads an official blrub about the game. "As deepening internal divisions threaten to tear the gang apart, Arthur must make a choice between his own ideals and loyalty to the gang who raised him."

It's unclear how long this game is going to be available at this price point. GameStop makes no mention of when the deal expires, but it's presumably a limited-time offer.