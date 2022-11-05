PlayStation Shutting Down PS4 Exclusive Next Year Making it Unplayable

Sony is shutting down a PS4 exclusive next year, making the PlayStation game unplayable in the process. The good news within this bad news is that the game isn't being shut down until April 14, 2023, giving PlayStation gamers a bit more time to play the game and earn its various trophies. After this, it doesn't matter if you downloaded the game in time as it will be completely unplayable as you have to be online to play the game.

The game in question is called Guns Up, a free-to-play action strategy game from Valkyrie Entertainment. As it's published by Sony, the Playstation makers own the IP and it looks poised to never do anything with it ever again. Upon release, the game garnered middling reviews, earning a 54 on Metacritic. Not only did reviewers not like the game much, but consumers didn't latch onto it in any significant way. Despite being free-to-play, Guns Up quickly struggled to attract and retain a player base when it was released on December 5, 2015. Of course, the game's lackluster quality was the main contributor to this, but Sony's borderline non-existent marketing for the game surely didn't help either.

For the first three years of its existence, the game was a pure PS4 exclusive, but in 2018 it came to PC, and then in 2022 it came to mobile devices in what was now clearly a final hail mary to salvage the game.

If you're playing the game in 2022, you'll now have -- in addition to six months left with the game -- 50k of in-game gold gifted to your account before the end of the month. And that's it.

"Multiplayer and all online features for Guns Up will be terminated and no longer available starting 4/14/23. As you have to be online to play this title, this game will not be playable starting 4/14/23," reads a banner on the game's official website. "50k gold will be gifted to all current accounts before the end of the month. Enjoy and thank you for the support!"

