GameStop 90% Discount Makes Popular PS4 RPG Just $4

One of 2020's best PS4 games is just $4.98 Normally the game in question costs $49.99, so this discount provides a savings of $45. Typically GameStop deals like this are limited to pre-owned versions of the game, but not this deal. This deal is for a brand-new physical copy. How long this deal will be available, we don't know. We know it's a limited-time offer, but that's all we know.

As for the game, it's 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, a beloved RPG from acclaimed developer Vanillaware and publisher Atlus, the latter best known for the Persona series. Available only on PS4 and Nintendo Switch, the game boasts Metacritic scores of 85 and 88, respectively. It was originally released in 2019, but only in Japan, not coming to the West until 2020. In that year it was nominated for "Best Narrative" at The Game Awards 2020.

"Take the role of a Sentinel pilot, customize your arsenal, and fight waves of Kaiju in 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim on PS4," reads an official description of the game on GameStop. "Experience a sci-fi mystery epic spanning thirteen intertwining stories. Uncover the truth and delve into a 2D side-scrolling adventure featuring gorgeous art and breathtaking environments. Uncover the truth and fight to defend humanity!"

It's important to note that this could be a price error, which means by the time you're reading this it could be longer available. Of course, the deal could also just expire by the time you're reading this. Whatever the case, it's currently available and is being honored by the retailer, or at least that's what various posts on Twitter prove. It's possible this could vary by retailer.

