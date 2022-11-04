PlayStation Plus Subscribers Demand Changes to Controversial Feature

A new PlayStation Plus feature has left subscribers on PS4 and PS5 unsatisfied. Earlier this year, PlayStation Now was combined with PlayStation Plus to form PlayStation Plus Extra, a subscription service very similar to Xbox Game Pass in the sense it contains a vast library of PS4 and PS5 games that's constantly evolving thanks to a steady rotation of games. That said, the middle tier of PlayStation Plus could use -- at least -- one improvement according to some Reddit users.

Recently, Sony added a two-week notice for games leaving PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium. This is exactly what Xbox Game Pass does. Xbox Game Pass subscribers have long complained about this feature and now PS Plus subscribers have critiques as well. What's wrong with the feature? Well, some subscribers feel like it's not enough of a warning, citing the numerous games that take dozens and dozens of hours to complete and thus are very difficult to begin and finish within two weeks.

"A two-week notice on SOMA leaving PS+ Extra may be fine, but 12 days for an RPG like GreedFall is just enraging," reads a post over on the PlayStation Plus Reddit page. "There is absolutely no way for most gamers to play a 50-75 hour RPG in less than two weeks. This is not about FOMO. I have a small list of thirty-something games I want to play on the Extra catalog, but it's simply impossible to prioritize one over the other when we hear about leaving dates this way."

Chiming in with the top reply is another user who pointed out that PlayStation is great at highlighting the new games coming PlayStation Plus but doesn't put the same effort into highlighting the games leaving.

"Not only is two weeks far too short, but the way it's announced is completely ridiculous: Sony should be communicating game removals as well as additions," reads the top reply. "It's not right that you have to hang out on Reddit every day and be lucky enough to come across a post from someone who saw the notification on the game's page, to be informed. Sony has a great catalog, but they're doing a terrible job of managing it!"

At the moment of publishing, PlayStation has not addressed any of this negative feedback in any capacity. If it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. Unfortunately, it's unlikely subscribers will get more transparency about how long games are being added for/how much time they have left in the library. If subscribers are always paranoid about games leaving before they get the chance to play them it's likely going to encourage players to play more in an attempt to dodge the scenario. And that's what PlayStation wants.