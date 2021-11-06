Huge PS4 Sale Makes AAA Games Just $3

There are three different currently live on the PlayStation Store, discounting hundreds of PS4 games and PS5 games. And courtesy of these sales, PlayStation players can currently nab a few AAA games for the former console for as little as $3. Of course, if you’re looking for the latest and greatest PS4 games on the cheap, then all three sales linked below are going to leave you yearning. However, while there is some filler in each sale, there are also some incredible deals to be had.

At the moment of publishing, each sale below is live, but this may change by the time you’re reading this. In other words, be sure to check out these deals sooner rather than later, with one sale ending as soon as November 10.

Below, you can check out a trailer of each of the aforementioned AAA $3 games. Accompanying this is a description of each game and an official game description.

Metro 2033 Redux ($3)

Description: In 2013, the world was devastated by an apocalyptic event, annihilating almost all mankind and turning the earth’s surface into a poisonous wasteland. A handful of survivors took refuge in the depths of the Moscow underground, and human civilization entered a new Dark Age. The year is 2033. An entire generation has been born and raised underground, and their besieged Metro Station Cities struggle for survival, both with each other and the mutant horrors that await outside. You are Artyom, born in the last days before the fire, but raised underground. Having never ventured beyond the city limits, one fateful event sparks a desperate mission to the heart of the Metro system, to warn the remnants of mankind of a terrible impending threat. Your journey takes you from the forgotten catacombs beneath the subway to the desolate wastelands above, where your actions will determine the fate of mankind.

Dollhouse ($3)

Description: This haunting horror game draws you into the mysterious atmosphere of film noir. Delve deep into the mind of Marie, a detective trying to unravel the secrets of her past memory by memory. Use the ‘Focus’ feature to see through the eyes of your pursuer as you try to survive a suspenseful game of cat and mouse.

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

Description: The Definitive Edition of the critically acclaimed action-adventure has been rebuilt for next-gen consoles, featuring an obsessively detailed Lara and a stunningly lifelike world. Endure high-octane combat, customize weapons and gear, and overcome grueling environments to survive Lara’s first adventure.

Lords of the Fallen

Description: Plunge into a dark fantasy Action-RPG, harnessing powerful magic alongside a satisfying combat system. When the tyrannical god, Adyr, invades the human realm seeking vengeance for his imprisonment, humanity calls upon an unlikely defender… a convicted sinner named Harkyn.

