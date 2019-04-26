PlayStation Store ‘Golden Week’ Sale Live Offering 400 Discounts On PS4 Games

Yesterday, the PlayStation Store sale went live with a promotion for PlayStation Plus subscribers that discounted 200 PS4 games. It was one of the biggest sales of 2019 so far. But, apparently, Sony Interactive Entertainment really likes saving you money, because a day later it has launched another promotion: the annual Golden Week sale, which discounts Japanese-inspired games, or more specifically, in this case, nearly 400 PS4 games. The discounts aren’t as deep as you’d see in a Flash Sale, but the sheer number of them is impressive.

“Join PlayStation Store where all that glitters are games as we celebrate Golden Week,” writes Sony of the sale over on the PlayStation Blog. “Bring the fireworks to Raccoon City in Resident Evil 2, parade through Jump Force with manga heroes, or honor old friends with Kingdom Hearts III – all for up to 65 percent off. PS Plus members save up to 75 percent.”

For every game on sale across the PS4, PS3, PS VR, PS Vita, and PSP, click here. For the sale page on the PlayStation Store itself, then click here. As you would expect, every notable Japanese-inspired game is featured, including: Resident Evil 2, Kingdom Hearts III, Monster Hunter World, Nioh, NieR: Automata, Soulcalibur VI, Dragon Ball Fighterz, Persona 5, Final Fantasy XV, Bloodborne, and many, many, many more. Normally, I would create a list of the highlights of the sale, but there’s FAR too many in this case.

As mentioned above, the sale is currently live, and is scheduled to be live until May 7. In other words, if payday hasn’t come for you yet, you have some time before all of these discounts vanish.

