PlayStation Reveals Some Incredible Last-Minute Holiday PS4 Deals

Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be behind us, but PlayStation ain’t done with the PS4 deals yet. Today, Sony Interactive Entertainment announced another round of holiday discounts that will begin tomorrow, December 15, and run until December 28. Included in these deals will be savings on a PS4 console and of course plenty of PS4 games.

The highlight of these deals is perhaps the PS4 bundle that includes a PS4 Slim with 1TB of storage and three of some of PS4’s best exclusives. Meanwhile, there’s also discounts on PlayStation’s two big 2019 exclusives: Death Stranding and Days Gone. As you may know, this is the first time PlayStation has put Death Stranding, Hideo Kojima’s new game, on sale.

Only On PlayStation PS4 Bundle – $249.99 (MSRP), featuring a 1TB PS4 system and three of PlayStation’s greatest exclusives: The Last of Us Remastered, God of War, and Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition

Days Gone – $19.99 (MSRP), regularly $39.99 (MSRP)

Death Stranding – $39.99 (MSRP), regularly $59.99 (MSRP)

Marvel’s Spider-Man Game of the Year Edition – $19.99 (MSRP), regularly $39.99 (MSRP)

In addition to the above deals, Sony has also announced that if you buy two select games, you’ll save 30 percent on your entire purchase. Meanwhile, if you buy three select games, you’ll save a whopping 50 percent off your entire purchase.

Buy 2 select games, save 30% on your purchase

Buy 3 select games, save 50% on your purchase PS4 Games Included in Offer: Bloodborne, God of War, God of War III Remastered, Gran Turismo Sport, Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition, Little Big Planet 3, MLB The Show 19, Quantic Dream Collection, Ratchet & Clank, The Last of Us Remastered, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy PS VR Games Included in Offer: Astro Bot: Rescue Mission, Blood and Truth, Everybody’s Golf, Farpoint, PlayStation VR Worlds, Until Dawn: Rush of Blood



According to Sony, these deals will be available at a variety of retailers. Meanwhile, anyone who orders off PlayStation Direct, gets free shipping if they’re a PlayStation Plus member.

For more news, media, information, rumors, and leaks on the PlayStation 4, be sure to check out all of our past and recent coverage of the console — and all things related to it — by clicking right here.