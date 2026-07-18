Pokemon Winds and Waves Leak Reveals New Evolutions for Emerald Pokemon

A new Pokémon Winds and Waves leak has revealed new evolutions for two different Pokémon that debuted in Gen 3, aka debuted in Pokémon Ruby, Pokémon Sapphire, and Pokémon Emerald. The third generation Pokémon games introduced 135 different Pokémon, including many fan favorites. This is only second to Gen 1 and Gen V. Winds and Waves have yet to reveal what Pokémon from previous games will be returning, but according to a new leak, Nintendo Switch 2 users can anticipate seeing at least two Gen 3 Pokémon return, and return with new evolutions at that.

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The new leak comes the way of Pokemon leaker Kurwa, who has revealed that these two new evolutions for the pair of Gen 3 Pokemon are specifically new regional evolutions, which means we likely won’t see them again until we return to the region again, assuming we return to the region in the future.

Nincada

One of the two Gen 3 Pokémon supposedly getting a new regional evolution in Pokémon Winds and Waves is Nincada. The defensive Bug-Ground type Pokémon evolves into Ninjask in Gen 3, a Bug-Flying type. It can also evolve into Shedinja if specific conditions are met.

Ninjask, meanwhile, is a decent Pokémon given its incredible speed and access to U-Turn. In the right party, it can be a decent support Pokémon, but it’s certainly not top-tier in the competitive meta. To this end, there’s a good chance this new regional evolution won’t be in most parties in Pokémon Winds and Waves, but for those who build a Bug team, it will likely be a cornerstone of the team.

Clamperl

The other Gen 3 Pokémon supposedly getting a new regional evolution in Pokémon Winds and Waves is Clamperl, a water type that evolves into either Water-type Huntail or Gorebyss, depending on trade conditions.

For an unevolved Pokémon, Clamperl is actually very good if it’s holding Deep Sea Tooth, thanks to its Special Attack being doubled. Its evolutions aren’t great, though. Gorebyss is somewhat viable thanks to Shell Smash, but that is it. Huntail is pretty limited as a physical attacker Water type. There is almost no reason to have it when Gorebyss is the same, but better.

In mainline games only, the last time we saw Clamperl was in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, so it’s been a while. And this is the last time we also Nincada. Some fans will be excited to see the pair return, but neither is a fan favorite, so they aren’t additions that are going to have many over the moon. That said, it’s important to remember this is an unverified leak, so what is here should be taken with a grain of salt.

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