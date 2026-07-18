Bleach Creator Reveals New Soul Reapers for New Story Set After Thousand-Year Blood War

Bleach is kicking off a huge Summer in just a little under a week from the time of this writing, and the creator behind it all is making things even bigger with some new Soul Reapers coming in a new story set after the Thousand-Year Blood War. Bleach fans have been eagerly anticipated the anime franchise’s return this month as it’s finally adapting the final moments from the final arc of Tite Kubo’s original manga release. But Kubo himself has been expanding on the franchise in some pretty big ways ahead of that.

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Bleach Mirrors High is a new mobile game that will feature a story set after the events of the Thousand-Year Blood War, and it will be introducing some new characters to shake it up. Not only are there new self-insert characters that players will be able to customize, but there are three new Soul Reapers who have been fully designed by Tite Kubo himself. You can check out their character designs and see them in action below.

Bleach Introduces New Soul Reapers Designed By Tite Kubo

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The three new characters coming to Bleach Mirrors High are Naru Jurinna as voiced by Fuka Izumi, Giro Hando as voiced by Shogo Batori, and Maiko Tokishima as voiced by Yu Sasahara. It’s yet to be revealed what kind of role these new Soul Reapers will play in the coming story, but it’s another reflection of how the overall game is moving the story beyond the events of the Thousand-Year Blood War thanks to all of the other Soul Reaper losses and shake ups to the Squads during those intense battles. The ranks are building back up again.

The original version of the Thousand-Year Blood War arc actually skipped over the immediate aftermath of the war, and went several years into the future for Ichigo Kurosaki and the others. While it was a fun way to end the series by giving fans a glance into their favorite characters’ lives as adults (and revealed Ichigo and Orihime had a child of their own during that time), it does mean that there is a wider stretch of time left to explore that games and stories like this one could make a full use out of it with its own original story.

When Does Bleach’s Final Season Come Out?

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It won’t be too much longer before the final season kicks off the beginning of the end as Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 – The Calamity will be making its debut on July 25th as part of the Summer 2026 anime schedule. It will be streaming exclusively with Hulu in the United States and Disney+ in international territories, and will be picking up right where the first three seasons of the series first began as Ichigo and the others get into their final clashes against Yhwach’s own final forces.

It’s yet to be revealed how many episodes Bleach’s final run of episodes will be sticking around for, but hopefully there will be a different kind of return for the franchise on deck as well. Bleach has been rumored to be returning with a full sequel series with Kubo later this Summer in Shonen Jump, but we’ll have to see whether or not that turns out to be the case over the next few weeks. It’s a great time to be a Bleach fan either way.

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