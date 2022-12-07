PS4 Discounts One of the Best Games of All-Time to Only $3.99

One of the best games of all-time has received a drastic discount for the better part of the next month on PlayStation 4. Around this time every year, Sony's PlayStation Store rolls out a number of incredible deals for various titles that are playable across PS4 and PS5. And while many PlayStation fans are likely looking to get discounted versions of recent releases, some of the best sales often happen to be associated with titles from yesteryear. Once again, this has proven to be true with a new markdown on one of the most beloved duologies ever.

From now until December 22nd, Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood has had its price drastically cut down on the PlayStation Store. Typically, this remastered bundle of Symphony of the Night and Rondo of Blood retails for $19.99 on the PlayStation marketplace. Now, both games can be grabbed together for the low, low price of $3.99. In total, this is a discount of 80% compared to what Castlevania Requiem normally costs on PS4.

In case you're unfamiliar with each of these games, Rondo of Blood and Symphony of Night both released back in the 1990s and went on to receive a fair amount of critical acclaim. Symphony of Night, in particular, though, has often been cited as one of the best games ever made and is still considered one of the most important "Metroidvania" titles within the genre it helped found. Assuming you have somehow never played Symphony of the Night, this new sale for the game's PS4 remaster is definitely worth pouncing on.

If you'd to learn more about both Castlevania: Symphony of the Night and Rondo of Blood you can check out the description of this Requiem collection down below.

"Castlevania: Rondo of Blood, first released in 1993, and Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, first released in 1997, are now available in one combined package for the PS4! Experience two of the greatest games from the famous Castlevania series.

Make your way to the top of Dracula's castle as Richter Belmont, descendant of the famed clan of vampire hunters, in Rondo of Blood, or take the leading role as Dracula's son Alucard in Symphony of the Night. Enjoy the unique world, the epic classical background music, and the side-scrolling action of the Castlevania series!"